Futu Holdings GAAP EPADS of $0.49 beats by $0.07, revenue of $209.51M beats by $7.09M
Jun. 06, 2022 4:10 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Futu Holdings press release (NASDAQ:FUTU): Q1 GAAP EPADS of $0.49 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $209.51M (-25.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.09M.
- Total number of paying clients increased 67.9% year-over-year to 1.33M as of March 31, 2022.
- Total number of registered clients increased 48.7% year-over-year to 2.91M as of March 31, 2022.
- Total number of users increased 27.1% year-over-year to 18.1M as of March 31, 2022.
- Total client assets declined 16.5% year-over-year to HK$386.0B as of March 31, 2022.
- Total trading volume in the first quarter of 2022 declined 41.0% year-over-year to HK$1.3T.