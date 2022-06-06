Futu Holdings GAAP EPADS of $0.49 beats by $0.07, revenue of $209.51M beats by $7.09M

Jun. 06, 2022 4:10 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Futu Holdings press release (NASDAQ:FUTU): Q1 GAAP EPADS of $0.49 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $209.51M (-25.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.09M.
  • Total number of paying clients increased 67.9% year-over-year to 1.33M as of March 31, 2022.
  • Total number of registered clients increased 48.7% year-over-year to 2.91M as of March 31, 2022.
  • Total number of users increased 27.1% year-over-year to 18.1M as of March 31, 2022.
  • Total client assets declined 16.5% year-over-year to HK$386.0B as of March 31, 2022.
  • Total trading volume in the first quarter of 2022 declined 41.0% year-over-year to HK$1.3T.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.