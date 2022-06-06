European markets climb to start a week set to be dominated by U.S. inflation data
Jun. 06, 2022 4:23 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London +1.34%.
- Germany +0.88%.
- France +1.12%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.88% in early trade, with tech stocks climbing to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
- The positive start for European stocks came after markets closed lower last Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May. U.S. and European stocks slid as investors assessed the potential for rising interest rates as a result of the better-than-expected data.
- The latest U.S. inflation reading at the end of the week will be a key focus for investors.
- UK New Car Registrations Down 20.6% Year-On-Year in May to 124,394 Units.
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged to 2.96%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.28%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 2.22%.
- European futures higher. FTSE +1.01%; CAC +1.06%; DAX +0.52% and EURO STOXX +1.30%.