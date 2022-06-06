Nokia, DOCOMO and NTT signs joint 6G collaboration pact
Jun. 06, 2022 4:36 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in alliance with DOCOMO and NTT to jointly define and develop key technologies towards 6G.
- The collaboration will focus on two proof-of-concepts for emerging 6G technologies: an AI native air interface and sub-THz radio access.
- The aim is to implement AI native air interface and sub-THz as initial proof-of-concepts; to set up environments for experiments and demonstrations in DOCOMO and NTT premises in Japan and Nokia premises in Stuttgart, Germany, and to start showing the desired tests and measurements in 2022.
- Shares of NOK are up 0.2% premarket.