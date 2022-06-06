Sanatana agrees to acquire Ontario gold exploration property

Jun. 06, 2022 4:49 AM ETSanatana Resources Inc. (SADMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sanatana Resources (OTCPK:SADMF) has entered into an agreement with Robert Laviolette and John der Weduwen arm's length parties to Sanatana, to acquire a 100% interest in the Enid property in the Timmins, Ontario region.
  • The property comprises 41 mineral claims.
  • The company will pay cash of $10K; 30K common shares in the capital of the company; and provide a 2% net smelter royalty.
  • Sanatana to purchase 1% of the NSR for $350K and a further 0.5% of the NSR for $500K at any time.
  • The shares to be issued pursuant to the deal will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.
