Trust Payments expands partnership with Fiserv for growth and worldwide expansion plans
Jun. 06, 2022 5:00 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Trust Payments is expanding its partnership with Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to support the company’s ambitious growth and worldwide expansion plans.
- The multi-year pact extends existing relationship and adds robust acquiring-as-a-service capabilities.
- Trust Payments was one of the first businesses to utilise the Fiserv suite of API-enabled services to facilitate faster and more seamless access to new capabilities.
- “Enabling card payment acceptance is a must for any company looking to include payments as part of their services mix. And, for fintechs offering payment acceptance, the selection of a processing partner is critical, as their advice, experience, flexibility and reliability have a strategic impact on business operations and growth,” said Adam Bowman, Vice President of Acquiring-as-a-Service at Fiserv.