Trust Payments expands partnership with Fiserv for growth and worldwide expansion plans

Jun. 06, 2022 5:00 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Trust Payments is expanding its partnership with Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to support the company’s ambitious growth and worldwide expansion plans.
  • The multi-year pact extends existing relationship and adds robust acquiring-as-a-service capabilities.
  • Trust Payments was one of the first businesses to utilise the Fiserv suite of API-enabled services to facilitate faster and more seamless access to new capabilities.
  • “Enabling card payment acceptance is a must for any company looking to include payments as part of their services mix. And, for fintechs offering payment acceptance, the selection of a processing partner is critical, as their advice, experience, flexibility and reliability have a strategic impact on business operations and growth,” said Adam Bowman, Vice President of Acquiring-as-a-Service at Fiserv.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.