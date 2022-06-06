Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) said on June 5 that their medicine Vectibix helped improve overall (OS) survival, compared to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Avastin in a phase 3 Japanese trial in certain patients with a type of colorectal cancer.

The new data from the phase the 3 trial, dubbed PARADIGM, was presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The study, which enrolled 823 people, evaluated Vectibix (panitumumab) plus chemotherapy regimen mFOLFOX6 compared to bevacizumab (Avastin) plus mFOLFOX6 to treat patients with previously untreated unresectable wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and left-side primary tumor (descending colon, sigmoid colon, and rectum).

"Data from the PARADIGM study demonstrate the superiority of Vectibix over bevacizumab, both with chemotherapy, further establishing this Vectibix combination regimen as a standard of care for first-line treatment of wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer," said David Reese, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.

The companies said data showed that Vectibix combo provided a statistically significant improvement in OS, compared to Avastin combo in patients with a left-sided primary tumor or regardless of tumor locations.

Median OS for patients with left-sided tumors who received Vectibix combo was 37.9, compared to 34.3 months for those on the Avastin combo. Median OS regardless of tumor location for those on Vectibix combo was 36.2 months, compared to 31.3 months for those receiving Avastin combo.

The safety profile of Vectibix in this study was similar to study results previously published, the companies added.

Vectibix is already approved in the U.S. to treat certain patients with colorectal cancer.