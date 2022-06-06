Energy Transfer signs LNG sale and purchase agreement with China Gas
Jun. 06, 2022 5:13 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and China Gas announced that China Gas Hongda Energy Trading, a subsidiary of China Gas, entered into an LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Energy Transfer LNG Export, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Energy Transfer, related to its Lake Charles LNG project.
- Under the agreement, Energy Transfer LNG will supply 0.7M tonnes of LNG per annum to China Gas on a free-on-board basis.
- The agreement is for 25 years and first deliveries are expected to commence as early as 2026.
- "This SPA brings our total amount of LNG contracted from our Lake Charles LNG export facility to nearly 6.0 mtpa and is an important step towards our goal of reaching FID later this year," President of Energy Transfer LNG Tom Mason commented.
- Shares trading 1.2% higher premarket.