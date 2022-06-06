Pfizer/CStone Cejemly gets China approval for expanded use in advanced lung cancer subtype

Jun. 06, 2022 5:36 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), CSPHFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Exterior view of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company"s offices in Brussels, Belgium

Alexandros Michailidis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and CStone Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:CSPHF) approved sugemalimab (Cejemly) to treat patients with unresectable stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent or sequential platinum-based chemoradiotherapy.
  • The companies said that with the previous approval to treat first-line stage 4 patients with NSCLC, sugemalimab is now the only anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody for both stage 3 and stage 4 patients with NSCLC in China.
  • The NMPA approval was backed by data from a study called GEMSTONE-301.
  • CStone noted that it is eight approved new drug application.
