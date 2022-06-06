Following the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers, Congress has sought to act to help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. Corporate America is also attempting to come up with some solutions, with Taser developer Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) proposing a drone loaded with electric stun guns that could be used in active shooter situations. The drone would be stationed in school hallways and move into rooms via special vents, with first-responders operating the device from about 40 feet away. AXON (AXON) shares even rose nearly 6% following the announcement on Thursday.

Snapshot: Axon's (AXON) artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of experts in technology, policing and privacy, initially expressed reservations about the idea, which quickly spiraled into outright condemnation. In fact, nine members out of the 12-member panel just announced they would resign in a rare public rebuke. Among the concerns was that the system could be used in circumstances beyond shootings or over-policed communities of color. It could also undermine privacy through surveillance, become more lethal if other weapons were added or would require a drone in every single classroom in America.

The product idea had been circulating at Axon (AXON) since at least 2019, though it was restricted to computer-generated art renderings and mockups. Usually, the ethics board would debate controversial topics, such as facial recognition, before any such announcements, but they only got the school drone proposal just days before its public disclosure. "Sometimes the company takes our advice and sometimes it doesn't," said Barry Friedman, an NYU law professor who sits on the Axon (AXON) AI Ethics Board. "What's important is that happens after thoughtful discussion and coordination. That was thrown out the window here."

Damage control: "I want to be explicit: I announced a potential delivery date a few years out as an expression of what could be possible; it is not an actual launch timeline, especially as we are pausing that program," Axon (AXON) CEO Rick Smith said in a statement. "Our announcement was intended to initiate a conversation on this as a potential solution, and it did lead to considerable public discussion that has provided us with a deeper appreciation of the complex and important considerations relating to this matter. I acknowledge that our passion for finding new solutions to stop mass shootings led us to move quickly, however, in light of feedback, we are pausing work on this project and refocusing to further engage with key constituencies to fully explore the best path forward."