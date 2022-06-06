Medallion Resources appoints new CFO for preparation for Nasdaq listing
Jun. 06, 2022 6:10 AM ETMedallion Resources Ltd. (MLLOF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Medallion Resources (OTCQB:MLLOF) appoints Mr. Douglas Newby as new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.
- Mr. Newby has extensive and diverse experience in finance, financial management, and project evaluation and implementation primarily focused on industrial, precious, and specialty metals including rare earth elements and lithium.
- He managed the transition from the TSX Venture Exchange to the NYSE American and TSX.
- Upon completion of the planned up-listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Mr. Newby’s role will expand to a fulltime position.
- Source: Press Release