Medallion Resources appoints new CFO for preparation for Nasdaq listing

Jun. 06, 2022 6:10 AM ETMedallion Resources Ltd. (MLLOF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Medallion Resources (OTCQB:MLLOF) appoints Mr. Douglas Newby as new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.
  • Mr. Newby has extensive and diverse experience in finance, financial management, and project evaluation and implementation primarily focused on industrial, precious, and specialty metals including rare earth elements and lithium.
  • He managed the transition from the TSX Venture Exchange to the NYSE American and TSX.
  • Upon completion of the planned up-listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Mr. Newby’s role will expand to a fulltime position.
  • Source: Press Release
