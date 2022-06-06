PotlatchDeltic invests $131M in Waldo, Arkansas Sawmill expansion
Jun. 06, 2022 6:11 AM ETPotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced $131M investment to expand and modernize its Waldo sawmill located in Columbia County, Arkansas which will reduce the mill's operating costs significantly.
- The project will increase the mill's annual capacity from 190M board feet of dimensional lumber to ~275M board feet.
- "We expect to achieve additional EBITDDA of $25 to $30M per year and an IRR of ~22% in our base case, which is based on a relatively conservative lumber price assumption. The project reflects our belief that housing fundamentals will remain strong," president & CEO Eric Cremers commented.
- The Waldo investment includes upgrades to the log yard and planer, a new saw line, and a new continuous dry kiln.
- The existing mill will continue to operate during the project and completion is expected by 2024 end.