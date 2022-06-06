BioNTech/Roche's mRNA immunotherapy shows efficacy, response in pancreatic cancer trial

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Genentech said on June 5 that data from an ongoing early stage study of their mRNA-based individualized neoantigen specific immunotherapy (iNeST) autogene cevumeran, showed that vaccine-induced immunity significantly correlates with delayed tumor recurrence in patients with a type of pancreatic cancer.

The companies presented preliminary data from the ongoing phase 1 trial at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The trial is evaluating autogene cevumeran (also known as BNT122, RO7198457) in combination with Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and chemotherapy as an add-on to the standard-of-care regimen with adjuvant chemotherapy mFOLFIRINOX in patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The companies said feasibility of the process of profiling each patient's tumor for an individualized vaccine design and on-demand manufacturing of iNeST in a clinically relevant timeframe was confirmed.

Autogene cevumeran is from the iNeST platform, which is jointly developed by BioNTech and Genentech for multiple solid tumor indications.

The companies added that preliminary data showed a favorable safety profile as well as encouraging signs of clinical activity.

The companies noted that data was from 19 patients who had undergone surgery and received atezolizumab. Out of 19, 16 patients (84%) received autogene cevumeran at 9.4 weeks after surgery.

Data from these 16 showed that autogene cevumeran in combination with atezolizumab was well-tolerated.

One out 16 patients developed a vaccine-related grade 3 fever and hypertension.

In addition, the therapy induced de-novo, neoantigen-specific T cell response in half (8/16) of these patients from undetectable levels to large fractions of all blood T cells. At an early median follow-up of 18 months, eight patients with de-novo immune response had a significantly longer recurrence-free survival (median period not reached), compared to those without vaccine-induced immune responses (n=8) (median of 13.4 months).

Based on the results, the companies are planning to begin a randomized study of autogene cevumeran in combination with Tecentriq and chemotherapy in patients with resected PDAC.