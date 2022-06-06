Starbucks considering only external candidates for CEO

Jun. 06, 2022 6:18 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Starbucks cafe interior - empty cafeteria behind glass wall

Nadya So/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is considering only external candidates for its next CEO, says interim CEO Howard Schultz - WSJ.
  • The company is looking forward to add new talent and skills to its senior leadership ranks.
  • Mr. Schultz returned on April 4 to succeed Kevin Johnson on an interim basis, his third stint running the company that he built from a local Seattle coffee-shop chain into a global giant.
  • The company intends to identify a new CEO by the fall.
  • Schultz plans will remain as interim CEO through 1Q23, Thereafter, he will remain on the company's Board.
  • On Friday June 3, the company reopened almost 600 of the 940 stores it operated in China.
  • Shares up 1.5% premarket but on YTD basis, the company lost around 32%.
