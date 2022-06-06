Starbucks considering only external candidates for CEO
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is considering only external candidates for its next CEO, says interim CEO Howard Schultz - WSJ.
- The company is looking forward to add new talent and skills to its senior leadership ranks.
- Mr. Schultz returned on April 4 to succeed Kevin Johnson on an interim basis, his third stint running the company that he built from a local Seattle coffee-shop chain into a global giant.
- The company intends to identify a new CEO by the fall.
- Schultz plans will remain as interim CEO through 1Q23, Thereafter, he will remain on the company's Board.
- On Friday June 3, the company reopened almost 600 of the 940 stores it operated in China.
- Shares up 1.5% premarket but on YTD basis, the company lost around 32%.