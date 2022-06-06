Network International enters strategic pact with FreedomPay

Jun. 06, 2022 6:43 AM ETNetwork International Holdings plc (NWITY), NWKLFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Network International (OTCPK:NWITY) seeks to transform its product proposition to the hospitality sector following its strategic engagements with next-gen fintech, FreedomPay.
  • The alliance to enable Network as FreedomPay’s preferred partner in the MEA region, to offer its hospitality merchants across the UAE and MEA region a fully integrated hospitality payments platform covering all operations including front desk reservation system, F&B, theme parks, spas, etc.
  • The collaboration will forma superior merchant-consumer relationships with its single unified platform and portal, servicing broad market segments across the MEA region.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.