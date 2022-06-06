Network International enters strategic pact with FreedomPay
Jun. 06, 2022 6:43 AM ETNetwork International Holdings plc (NWITY), NWKLFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Network International (OTCPK:NWITY) seeks to transform its product proposition to the hospitality sector following its strategic engagements with next-gen fintech, FreedomPay.
- The alliance to enable Network as FreedomPay’s preferred partner in the MEA region, to offer its hospitality merchants across the UAE and MEA region a fully integrated hospitality payments platform covering all operations including front desk reservation system, F&B, theme parks, spas, etc.
- The collaboration will forma superior merchant-consumer relationships with its single unified platform and portal, servicing broad market segments across the MEA region.