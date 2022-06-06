Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim said real-world study data showed that Jardiance helped reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure compared with two other classes of glucose-lowering therapies in adults with type 2 diabetes in routine care.

The companies said two analyses from the real-world study called EMPRISE, which assessed the first five years of use of Jardiance in the U.S., was presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions 2022.

The companies said Jardiance (empagliflozin) decreased relative risk of hospitalization for heart failure by 50%, compared to dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor therapies, and by 30% versus glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist therapies.

Compared with DPP-4 inhibitors, Jardiance decreased relative risk of all-cause mortality by 40% in people who had Medicare, the companies noted.

In the overall EMPRISE patients, Jardiance cut the risk of heart attack or stroke by 12%, compared to DPP-4 inhibitors.

This data complement previously reported data from the study called EMPA-REG OUTCOME.

"These findings suggest that treatment with Jardiance can help reduce heart failure hospitalizations compared to other classes of diabetes therapies, with a well-understood safety and tolerability profile," said Mohamed Eid, vice president, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, Cardio-Metabolism & Respiratory Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals.