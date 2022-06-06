UK stocks, pound rise as prime minister faces no-confidence vote
Jun. 06, 2022 7:03 AM ETFTSE 100 Index (UKX), FXBBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote from his Conservative Party Monday that could force him to resign if he loses.
- The vote will take place between 6 p.m. London time (1 p.m. ET) and end at 8 p.m., with results expected at 9 p.m. Johnson needs votes from 180 Tory MPs to win.
- The FTSE-100 (UKX) +1.2% is higher, as is pound sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) against most major currencies. The benchmark 10-year gilt yield is up 2 basis points to 2.18%.
- The vote was called by the backbench Conservative 1922 committee, which said the threshold of 15% of MPs expressing no confidence that triggers it was reached.
- Johnson emerged from the "Partygate" inquiry into violations of COVID restrictions without being fined further by police. But today his anti-corruption tsar John Penrose resigned from the government, tweeting that the prime minister had broken the Ministerial Code and should resign.
- Johnson is expected to win the vote, but the challenge is damaging to his premiership.