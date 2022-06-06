Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) added ~20% in the pre-market Monday after the development stage biotech announced data for a combination therapy involving its oncology candidate emavusertib, indicating that eight out of nine patients with blood cancer benefited from the treatment.

The data from the TakeAim Lymphoma study was part of a presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The Phase 1/2 open-label trial was designed to evaluate emavusertib in combination with ibrutinib developed by AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in R/R hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkins's lymphoma and other B cell malignancies.

As of May 6, 2022, data cutoff, 13 patients had received the therapy and nine were evaluable for response.

Key findings indicate the reduction of tumor burden in 8 of 9 evaluable patients, including 2 complete responses and 2 partial responses.

One patient with a CR had received ibrutinib previously, which, according to Curis (CRIS), implies the ability of the drug to overcome the resistance to ibrutinib.

While emavusertib appeared to be well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) at 200mg, there were 2 DLTs at 300mg.

In addition to the above data, Curis (CRIS) disclosed data from a Phase 1/2 study for emavusertib, which was designed to evaluate it as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax in relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Results from studies conducted by the company’s collaborators at Washington University and the University of Florida were also available as presentations. However, those studies were outside Curis' (CRIS) current focus of blood cancer.

Read: In April, the company announced that the FDA imposed a partial clinical hold on TakeAim Lymphoma study.