Park Hotels & Resorts updates Q2 guidance, May occupancy seen at 67.9%

Jun. 06, 2022 6:54 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Hawaii resort hotel beach side Pacific ocean front hammock

ejs9/iStock via Getty Images

  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) reported its May proforma occupancy of 67.9% for its 46 consolidated hotels; occupancy forecasted to be 76.3% in June 2022.
  • The company sees improving Q2 RevPAR outlook to increase the RevPAR by $9 at the midpoint to $171, while Adj. EBITDA guidance increased by 9% at the midpoint to a new range of $175 to $195M from earlier outlook provided in May 2022.
  • On YTD basis, the company has sold or is under contract to sell its interests in five non-core hotels for total gross proceeds of ~$268M or 14x the hotels' combined 2019 Adj. EBITDA and at an average capitalization rate of 6.7% on the hotels' 2019 NOI.
  • Mid-week occupancies, excluding resort hotels, nearly tripled to an average of 74% in May 2022 compared to January 2022.
  • Momentum for group booking activity continued to gain with the addition of ~100K room nights in April for the remainder of 2022 and 2023 with group booking pace for the remainder of 2022 at 68% of what 2019 group bookings were as of April 2019, an improvement of over 260 bps from March 2022.
  • Updated outlook:

  • The company repurchased 8.5M shares in May 2022 at an average price of $18.33/share; YTD, it repurchased 12M shares at an average price of $18.23/share.
  • Shares trading 3.3% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.