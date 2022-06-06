Starbucks unionization push hits the Deep South
- Employees at a Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) store in New Orleans voted to form a union.
- The store is the first in the state of Louisiana to take the step to unionize.
- Last week, voters at a Starbucks (SBUX) store in Alabama voted 27-to-1 to become that state's first unionized SBUX location.
- Starbucks (SBUX) and interim CEO Howard Schultz continue to fight against the unionization efforts. The company maintains that its 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when Starbucks works directly with employees.
- In a statement, Starbucks said it was "listening and learning" and respects the rights of partners' right to organize.
- The Starbucks (SBUX) unionization push began at a Buffalo store late in 2021.
