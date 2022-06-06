Hut 8 Mining mines 309 bitcoins in May
Jun. 06, 2022 7:05 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) trades up 7% premarket on reporting 309 bitcoin mined in May 2022 leading to average production rate of 10 Bitcoin per day; in-line with the Bitcoin mined in April with an average production rate of 10.3 Bitcoin per day.
- Ethereum mining – for which the company's receive payment in Bitcoin – generated ~14% of total production, at an average cost of less than C$3654/bitcoin.
- 100% of the self-mined Bitcoin for May were deposited into custody, consistent with Hut 8's HODL strategy.
- The company concluded its Bitcoin yield programs during the month, bringing 100% of our reserves into custody
- Total Bitcoin balance held in reserve is 7,078 as of May 31, 2022.
- Installed operating capacity was 2.64 EH/s.
- The company also began testing at it's third mine in North Bay, Ontario in late May and began operating on 15 MW of power on June 2, adding ~400 PH/s to it's operating capacity.