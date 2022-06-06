Digihost signs long-term solar agreement with regional energy partner
Jun. 06, 2022 7:06 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) entered into a long-term deal to purchase community solar credits from a nearby community solar farm.
- The project is located in National Grid territory, and is being managed by the Williamsville, New York based energy supplier, EnergyMark.
- The long-term agreement will further reduce Digihost's already low carbon footprint for its BTC mining operations and allow the company to apply the community solar credits received pursuant to the agreement against future utility bills.
- The solar farm is expected to commence generating renewable electricity by Q4 2022.
- At an operational level, Digihost increased its current hashing capacity from 450 PH/s to 650 PH/s.
- The company is currently evaluating opportunities for operational expansion in North Carolina, Texas, Florida, and Maryland.