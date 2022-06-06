Aspen Aerogels stock gains on foreseeing FY2022 revenue above prior outlook and consensus
Jun. 06, 2022 7:07 AM ETAspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN)GM, TMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) has raised revenue outlook for FY2022 from $145M - $155M to $180M - $200M vs. consensus of $154.84M, driven by additional thermal barrier volumes order for 2022 from General Motors (GM) and Toyota (TM) also resulting in an updated outlook in thermal barrier revenues from $18M to a range of $52M to $62M.
- The company is also accelerating capital expenditures to execute its growth plans through 2025 to $250M and $300M vs. prior range of $250M and $275M for FY2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to range between $55M - $62M vs. previous loss range of $42M and -$46M driven by the increase in expected net loss.
- Diluted EPS for the year is expected to range between $2.20 and $2.40, as compared to the previous range of $1.88 and $1.99 and consensus of $1.91.
- Commenting on today's announcement, Donald R. Young, President and CEO, stated, "Our updated outlook for the year reflects an acceleration in demand and penetration in the EV market, coupled with solid energy industrial growth. We are increasing our investment levels for the year in advance of the significant expected growth within our PyroThin® thermal barrier business. These investments are focusing on Phase 1 of Plant II; a high-volume thermal barrier assembly operation in Mexico; and enhancing the technical, commercial and operational teams that support our thermal barrier business. Leveraging higher volumes, coupled with the impact of these investments, advances our path to profitability and sets the stage for reaching our revenue and profitability goals over the next several years."
- Shares up 18% premarket.