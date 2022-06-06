Boston Beer is viewed cautiously by Cowen with sales momentum slowing

Cowen lowered its estimates on Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) after five months of scanner data from Nielsen channels left the firm increasingly skeptical that the beer giant will be able to deliver FY23 guidance for shipment growth of +4 to +10% on top of the benefit of three to five points of price/mix.

Analyst Vivien Azer: "SAM's YTD trends from scanner data have not been good. To be sure, there is a seasonality component, with 1Q being historically smaller, which informed the guidance hold in 1Q22 (despite a reported 21% revenue decline). And, comps are getting easier. But, despite those easing comparisons, the two-year stack for SAM's total sales has fallen significantly from 64% in January to 12% in May."

Of note, the hard seltzer slowdown continues to worsen for SAM, with YTD sales down 6.3%, per Nielsen data.

Azer and team also remain watchful of the incremental impact from new innovation as SAM pivots away from relying on hard seltzer as its main source of growth.

Cowen now forecasts SAM revenue of $2.126B in FY22vs. $2.24B consensus and $2.253B in FY23. vs. $2.42B consensus. The firm cut its price target on Market Perform-rated Boston Beer (SAM) to $375.

