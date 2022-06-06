Intercept announces delay for key FDA meeting ahead of filing for NASH candidate

Jun. 06, 2022

  • The commercial-stage biotech Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced on Monday that the FDA has delayed the pre-submission meeting regarding its marketing application for the liver disease therapy Ocaliva in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • The meeting previously scheduled for June would now take place in July, the company said, citing a regulatory request for topline data from the Phase 3 REGENERATE trial as the reason for the delay.
  • “Intercept anticipates that topline data from REGENERATE will be available and made public in July,” the company added.
  • With its 1Q 2022 results, Intercept (ICPT) said that it was on track for a pre-submission meeting with FDA in June. At the time, the company announced plans to share new topline data from the REGENERATE trial later this quarter.
