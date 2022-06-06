Gilat bags over $8M follow-on order for support of Low Earth Orbit constellation
Jun. 06, 2022 7:12 AM ETGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) has received over $8M follow-on order for support of gateways of a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation.
- The company's subsidiary, Wavestream, was chosen as the sole provider to supply Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) to a leading satellite operator to support the LEO constellation gateways.
- “Repeat business like this is a testament to our reliable manufacturing ability to meet the stringent requirements of non-geostationary satellite orbit constellations,” said Bob Huffman, General Manager at Wavestream and Senior Vice President at Gilat. “Our manufacturing capacity, product reliability, and experience with high-power Ka-Band SSPA technologies position us well to capture a significant share of the NGSO gateway market.”