Hasbro defends board slate ahead of annual shareholder meeting
Jun. 06, 2022 7:13 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) issued a new letter to shareholders encouraging them not to vote for the board nominees from Alta Fox and support the toy company's full slate of nominees.
- "We believe the entire Hasbro Board, through its significant refreshment over the past few years, has the right balance of skill sets, experience and fresh perspectives to guide our new CEO."
- In particular, Hasbro defended director Edward Philip, saying he brings not only significant knowledge of entertainment, digital and technology focused industries, but also decades of experience operating, managing and overseeing the finances of large multinational corporations.
- Hasbro (HAS) holds its board vote on June 8.
