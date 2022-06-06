AECOM receives contract from Canadian government for Faro Mine remediation plan

Jun. 06, 2022 7:13 AM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) received a contract by Public Services and Procurement Canada for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to perform remediation plan design and quality assurance support services for the Faro Mine Remediation Project.
  • The company will work with the Government of Canada, affected First Nations, and additional consultants and partners to deliver the services.
  • AECOM's contract will run through March 2024 with possible extensions.
  • AECOM has assembled a team comprised of Tetra Tech, Okane, SRK, and Hemmera to support the project.
