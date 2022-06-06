Descartes Systems acquires XPS Technologies for $65M

Jun. 06, 2022 7:18 AM ETThe Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) has acquired Utah based XPS Technologies for up-front consideration of ~$65.0M with cash on hand, plus potential performance-based consideration.
  • XPS provides its cloud-based multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions directly to small-, medium- and large-sized ecommerce shippers.
  • The deal boosts ecommerce shipping capabilities on the Global Logistics Network.
  • The maximum amount payable under the all-cash performance-based earn-out is $75.0M, based on XPS achieving revenue-based targets in each of the first two years post-acquisition.
  • The earn-out if any, is expected to be paid in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.
