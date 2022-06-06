Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares rose early Monday as the tech giant gets set to hold its annual Worldwide Developer Conference.

The store on Cupertino, California-based Apple's (AAPL) website is down, suggesting that new products will be announced at the event.

The annual event is largely software-centric, but there has been some speculation that a new MacBook Air laptop could be introduced at the event, as Apple (AAPL) has announced new hardware at several other WWDC's in the past.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose slightly more than 1.5% to $147.72 in pre-market trading on Monday.

In addition to software updates to its various operating systems, some have speculated that Apple (AAPL) could unveil new services at the event, including an NFL package for Apple TV+, which Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives recently said "would be a landmark deal for Cupertino."

There may also be several mentions of augmented reality and virtual reality, as Apple (AAPL) gets set to launch its mixed reality headset in the coming months.

Some media reports have suggested that Apple (AAPL) is working on virtual reality versions of its FaceTime and Maps applications.

Apple's (AAPL) WWDC kicks off with a keynote at 1 p.m. EST on Monday.

Last month, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) may be looking to restructure its Services unit to boost its advertising and streaming businesses.