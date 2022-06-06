KULR set to join Russell Microcap Index
Jun. 06, 2022 7:23 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- KULR Technology (NYSE:KULR) gains 7% pre market on joining the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective on June 27, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 3.
- “As we just pass the year mark from uplisting to the NYSE, it is truly an honor to be on track to achieve another encouraging milestone in our company’s history. With several exciting initiatives brewing in the pipeline, we look forward to further sharing the KULR story to the broader investment community.” said CEO Michael Mo