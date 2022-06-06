Iron ore pushes to 10-month high on supply concerns, demand optimism

Chinese iron ore futures extended last week's strong gains to reach a 10-month high on Monday, Reuters reports, as shrinking stocks at Chinese ports boosted a rally sparked by optimism around the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions that have hurt steel demand.

Coking coal also extended gains to hit six-week highs as China resolves to stimulate its slowing economy.

Top global iron ore producers Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are all indicated modestly higher in pre-market trading; other relevant tickers include (OTC:ANFGF), (OTCPK:GLNCY), (OTCPK:GLCNF), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY).

Benchmark September iron ore (SCO:COM) on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading +0.7% at 925 yuan/metric ton ($139.02), after rising to 948 yuan earlier in the session, its best level since early August, and Dalian coking coal was +4%; iron ore in Singapore +0.7% to $143.75/ton to head for its highest close in a month.

"Slower arrivals and a continuation of robust blast furnace capacity utilization rates and daily offtakes should result in portside iron ore inventories depleting by a further 2-3 million tons this week," Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore, told Reuters.

Portside iron ore inventory in China fell to 132M tons last week, the lowest since late September, according to SteelHome.

"With the shares just above a strong 10-year support base, Rio offers an exceptionally asymmetric risk/reward opportunity," Brian Kapp writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.