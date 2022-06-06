More Americans hold dim view of U.S. economy, political system - WSJ survey

An ever-growing number of Americans are dissatisfied with the U.S. economy and are pessimistic about the country's political system, according to a Wall Street Journal Survey conducted with NORC at the University of Chicago, a nonpartisan research organization that looks at social attitudes.

83% of respondents called the state of the economy poor or not so good. And more than a third, 35%, said they aren't at all satisfied with their own financial situation, reaching the highest level of dissatisfaction since 1972, when NORC started asking the question every few years as part of the General Social Survey. The poll's 4-point margin of error, though, means the new figures may not differ significantly from prior high and low points, the WSJ said.

Some 27% said they have a good chance of improving their standard of living, down 20 points from 2021, and 46% said they don't. High inflation is the main driver of the pessimistic outlook, Jennifer Benz, vice president of public affairs and media research at NORC, told the newspaper.

At the same time, most American hold a dim vie of the political discourse. 86% of respondents describe Americans as greatly divided on the most important values, with more than half saying they expect those divisions to get worse five years from now. That's up from a third of respondents who were asked the question last year.

The WSJ-NORC poll surveyed 1,071 adults from May-17. The respondents were from NORC's AmeriSpeak survey panel that uses random sampling to represent the U.S. population.

