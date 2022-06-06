Wabtec optimizes rail network for CN with the launch of its Precision Dispatch System

Jun. 06, 2022

  • Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) has taken a major step towards network automation for the entire rail industry by launching its new Precision Dispatch System with an order from Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).
  • Precision Dispatch System to be operational at CN in late 2023.
  • “CN is leading the industry in rail network optimization as the launch customer for the Precision Dispatch System,” said Nalin Jain, President of Wabtec’s Digital Electronics business. “This system is the first-of-its-kind and acts as a command-and-control system at the heart of railroad operations. CN will be able to increase capacity, improve efficiency, and safety across its more than 20,000-mile network.”
