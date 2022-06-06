Cancer-focused biotech Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) announced new data from the company’s Phase 1 study of CAR T cell therapy ADI-001 in relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL).

The patients were heavily pre-treated with a median number of prior therapies of 4.

Highlights of the findings indicate a 75% overall response rate (ORR) and complete response (CR) for the treatment as of May 31, 2022, based on results of eight evaluable patients who received ADI-001 across three dose levels. The two highest dose levels led to an 80% ORR and CR rate.

50% of evaluable patients with at least a six-month follow-up remained without cancer, according to the company.

The drug was well tolerated with no incidences of adverse events such as dose-limiting toxicities, graft vs host disease, or Grade 3 or higher Cytokine Release Syndrome.

The results were part of a presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Adicet Bio (ACET) intends to identify the recommended Phase 2 dose in 2H 2022 before starting at least one potentially pivotal trial in 1H 2023.

As of Feb. 14, 2021 data-cut, the trial indicated an ORR and CR of 67% for six evaluable patients.