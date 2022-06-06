Altair acquires Gen3D, a startup out of the University of Bath, U.K.
Jun. 06, 2022 7:42 AM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) acquired a startup out of the University of Bath, U.K.,Gen3D to expand design technology for additive manufacturing.
- Gen3D is a pioneer implementing the implicit geometry method for describing highly complex geometries such as lattice structures in additive manufacturing.
- Gen3D's generative design tool empowers engineers to rapidly create complex designs while minimizing the risk of in-print failures and is used by design engineers for applications such as energy absorption, heat transfer, filtration, and others across industries such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, medical and energy.
- The technology will be integrated into Altair Inspire, an intuitive and powerful family of software products that enables simulation-driven design throughout the entire product development lifecycle, from concept to reality.
"In addition to a powerful technology that helps organizations navigate the challenges of design for additive manufacturing, the Gen3D team brings deep industry knowledge and experience in advanced additive design techniques such as generative design, topology optimization, and lattice structure generation," said James R. Scapa, founder and CEO, Altair.