Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) said 3-year follow-up data from a late stage study showed durable survival benefits with Opdivo plus Yervoy with two cycles of chemotherapy compared to four cycles of chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC).

The company presented data from the phase 3 trial, dubbed CheckMate -9LA, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The New York-based pharma giant said in a June 6 release that with a minimum follow-up of three years (36.1 months), the Opdivo/Yervoy combo continued to show sustained improvement in overall survival (OS), which was the study's main goal.

About 27% of patients treated with the combo with two cycles of chemotherapy were alive, compared to 19% of patients treated with chemotherapy alone at three years.

The company noted that long-term, durable clinical benefit of Opdivo/Yervoy with two cycles of chemo was seen at three years across patient populations which have a poor prognosis, including patients with PD-L1 expression <1% and squamous histology.

Among patients with tumor PD-L1 expression <1%, the OS rate was 25% for those treated with Opdivo/Yervoy plus two cycles of chemotherapy, compared to 15% for chemotherapy alone.

Bristol Myers added that no new safety signals were seen with the drug combo.