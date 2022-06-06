Hyatt Hotels marks strongest month in comparable system-wide May RevPAR
Jun. 06, 2022 7:48 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reports May comparable system-wide RevPAR of ~$127, marking it the strongest RevPAR performance in any individual month since November 2019.
- System-wide RevPAR in May stood 6% below May 2019 levels or ~3% above May 2019 when excluding Asia Pacific; comparable system-wide RevPAR in May improved 2% as compared to April led by improved occupancy, primarily in urban markets.
- The average daily rate in May stood at ~8% above May 2019 levels led by luxury brands in the Americas, which exceeded 2019 by ~24%.
- RevPAR in the Americas was ~24% above Memorial Day weekend of 2019.
- System-wide comparable transient revenue on the books for the months of June through August is pacing 5% ahead of the same time in 2019 or 15% ahead when excluding Asia Pacific.
- The company has closed on all four previously announced asset dispositions resulting in gross proceeds of $812M or over 40% of its current $2B disposition target.
- The strength of Memorial Day weekend and favorable forward booking trends indicate a robust summer travel season ahead.