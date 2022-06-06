Old Dominion Freight Line reports 26% growth in May revenue
Jun. 06, 2022 7:49 AM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reported 26% Y/Y increase in revenue per day for May 2022, reflecting 2.3% growth in less-than-truckload tons per day.
- For the quarter-to-date period, less-than-truckload revenue per hundredweight and less-than-truckload revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 22.4% and 9.6%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.
- "Old Dominion’s revenue growth exceeded 20% for both April and May of 2022, as customer demand has remained steady throughout the second quarter. The consistency in demand for our superior service has allowed us to improve our yields while also supporting our market share initiatives," said President and CEO Greg C. Gantt.