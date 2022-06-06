Tupperware Brands terminates COO as part of organizational restructuring
Jun. 06, 2022 7:56 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As part of an organizational restructuring, Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) has eliminated the position of COO.
- Chief Operating Officer Cassandra Harris’ employment with the company was terminated on June 2, as per regulatory filing.
- The company has signed a waiver and release agreement with Ms. Harris whereby she will receive benefits as provided in the Executive Severance Pay Plan.
- On May 4, the company has pulled its FY2022 outlook citing Q1 earnings miss, impacted by Russia/Ukraine conflict, as well as strict COVID-related lockdowns in China and internal challenges in execution, technology, and service.
