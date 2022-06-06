Aesthetic Medical International received Nasdaq non-compliance notice over minimum stockholders’ equity requirement
Jun. 06, 2022 7:58 AM ETAesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Aesthetic Medical International (NASDAQ:AIH) received Nasdaq non-compliance notice regarding with minimum stockholders’ equity requirement.
- The company is no longer in compliance with the $10M minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market as per the company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2021.
- The company has 45 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements; if plan is accepted Nasdaq may grant the company up to 180 days from June 2, 2021 to evidence compliance.
- The company intends to submit a plan to regain compliance to Nasdaq on or before July 15, 2022.