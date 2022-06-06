Biogen inks licensing deal for Parkinson’s disease candidate
Jun. 06, 2022 8:00 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)ESALY, ESALFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Canada-based privately held pharmaceutical company Alectos Therapeutics have reached a license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize an experimental therapy called AL01811 for Parkinson’s disease (PD), according to a press release on Monday.
- Per the terms, both companies will partner in the pre-clinical development of AL01811 before Biogen takes over the full responsibility for clinical studies, regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial activities.
- While Biogen (BIIB) will secure an exclusive global license to AL01811 and unnamed backup molecules, Alectos will be eligible for $15M as an upfront payment.
- Alectos is also entitled to receive tiered royalties in the high-single-digits to mid-teens, in addition to milestone-based development payments and commercial payments at $77.5M and $630M, respectively.
- Read: Early this year, Biogen (BIIB) amended its collaboration agreement with Japanese pharma Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) (OTCPK:ESALF) to claim sole global commercialization rights for Alzheimer's therapy Aduhelm.