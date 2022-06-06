Bitcoin breaks above $30K after weekend lull, pushing up Riot, Coinbase stocks

bitcoin and graph. Bitcoin cryptocurrency ICO coin sale event - blockchain business banner concept.

CASEZY/iStock via Getty Images

  • After hanging below $30K for most of the weekend, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is climbing 5.6% in Monday trading to almost $31.4K as investors appear willing to take on some risk. Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones futures are rallying before Monday's open.
  • The increase for the world's largest cryptocurrency is helping to boost premarket trading of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), +5.5%, Marathon Digital (MARA), +4.9%, and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) +4.7%.
  • MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares are jumping 6.9% and Bakkt Holdings' (BKKT) are gaining 3.2%.
  • Other major cryptocurrencies are also climbing: ethereum (ETH-USD) is advancing 6.6% to $1.90K, cardano (ADA-USD) is surging 11%, and solana (SOL-USD) +11%. Ripple (XRP-USD) +2.6% and Binance coin (BNB-USD) +3.3%, gains are more moderate.
  • The gains are also occurring ahead of the Consensus 2022 conference that starts on Thursday.
  • Bitcoin has been stuck at ~$30K since May 9, defying some predictions of further decline, but apparently unable to gather much upward momentum either.
  • Earlier, HIVE Blockchain reports 273.4 BTC produced in May
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.