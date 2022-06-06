Bitcoin breaks above $30K after weekend lull, pushing up Riot, Coinbase stocks
Jun. 06, 2022 8:01 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USD, ADA-USD, XRP-USD, BNB-USD, RIOT, COIN, SOL-USDMARA, MSTR, BKKT, HIVEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- After hanging below $30K for most of the weekend, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is climbing 5.6% in Monday trading to almost $31.4K as investors appear willing to take on some risk. Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones futures are rallying before Monday's open.
- The increase for the world's largest cryptocurrency is helping to boost premarket trading of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), +5.5%, Marathon Digital (MARA), +4.9%, and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) +4.7%.
- MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares are jumping 6.9% and Bakkt Holdings' (BKKT) are gaining 3.2%.
- Other major cryptocurrencies are also climbing: ethereum (ETH-USD) is advancing 6.6% to $1.90K, cardano (ADA-USD) is surging 11%, and solana (SOL-USD) +11%. Ripple (XRP-USD) +2.6% and Binance coin (BNB-USD) +3.3%, gains are more moderate.
- The gains are also occurring ahead of the Consensus 2022 conference that starts on Thursday.
- Bitcoin has been stuck at ~$30K since May 9, defying some predictions of further decline, but apparently unable to gather much upward momentum either.
