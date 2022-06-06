Keurig Dr Pepper pops after S&P 500 callup

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) rallied 8.30% in premarket action on Monday after the beverage stock was added to the S&P 500 Index.

The jump to the S&P 500 Index will be effective prior to the open of trading on June 21 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance.

Shares of KDP were swapping hands at $37.83 vs. the 52-week trading range of $32.44 to $39.35. The move pushed KDP back over its 100-day movings average.

KDP is rated at a consensus Buy with Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts, as well as flashing Buy with its Seeking Alpha Quant Rating.

