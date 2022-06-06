Vox Royalty signs deal to acquire Canadian gold royalty portfolio

Jun. 06, 2022 8:08 AM ETVox Royalty Corp. (VOXCF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Vox Royalty (OTCQX:VOXCF) stated Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire three Canadian gold royalties for total consideration of up to C$1.8M.
  • As per the deal, Vox will pay C$100K in cash and make additional cash payments or issue common shares of Vox in tranches till Dec. 2023.
  • "We are very excited to add these rapidly advancing Canadian gold royalties to the Vox portfolio, which offer significant near-term exploration and development catalysts for Vox shareholders. Over the next 18 months, we expect a construction decision at Goldlund, a maiden resource statement at Beschefer and extensive discovery newsflow," chief investment officer Spencer Cole.
