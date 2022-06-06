Verastem VS-6766 shows promise in phase 2 ovarian cancer study

Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) said interim analysis of a mid-stage study of VS-6766 standalone therapy and in combination with defactinib showed encouraging efficacy with confirmed responses in patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC), regardless of KRAS mutation.

The company said interim analysis from the phase 2 trial, dubbed RAMP 201, also included confirmed responses by independent review in both KRAS mutant and KRAS wild-type LGSOC.

To date, there have been no additional safety signals with a continued favorable safety profile in both the monotherapy and combination treatment arms with ~6% of patients discontinuing due to adverse events, Verastem said in a June 6 release.

The company noted that ~80% of patients remained on study treatment with a median duration of follow-up of four months.

The company concluded that the data from the interim analysis were not mature enough to make a final decision on the go forward treatment regimen so trial will continue with all four groups (VS-6766 alone, in combination with defactinib in KRAS mutant and KRAS wild type patients).

Each group is expected to have 36patients, with a total of 136 patients in the trial. Verastem (VSTM) expects enrollment in all groups to complete in H2.

