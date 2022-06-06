Gevo stock slides on $150M securities offering
Jun. 06, 2022 8:10 AM ETGevo, Inc. (GEVO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) has announced a $150M securities offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- The renewable fuels company entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 33.33M shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 33.33M additional shares of common stock at a price of $4.50 per share and accompanying warrant.
- The warrants are exercisable upon issuance at $4.37 per share and will expire five years following issuance.
- Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $150M; net proceeds will be used to fund capital projects, working capital and for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close around June 8, 2022.
- Shares are down ~16% pre-market in response to the offering