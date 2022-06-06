PolarityTE to raise $8M in registered direct and private placement offerings
Jun. 06, 2022 8:11 AM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) trades 6.3% down premarket after it entered into securities purchase agreements with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1.58M shares at a purchase price of $2.525/share in a registered direct offering.
- In a concurrent private placement, PolarityTE also agreed to issue and sell 1.58M shares at the same purchase price.
- It has agreed to issue to the investor in the offerings unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to 3.17M shares.
- The unregistered investment options will be exercisable on issuance at an exercise price of $2.40/share and will expire five years from issuance date.
- Gross proceeds of both the offerings are expected to be ~$8M; net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.
- Offer is expected to close on or about June 8.