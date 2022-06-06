Clinical-stage biotech Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) announced plans to reduce its staff and operating expenses on Monday after its lead candidate, PRAX-114 failed as monotherapy in a Phase 2/3 trial for major depressive disorder (MDD). The company shares lost 69% in reaction to the news.

The trial was designed to evaluate PRAX-114 as a single agent in MDD, with the primary goal being the change from baseline in the 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D17) total score on Day 15.

The Aria Study did not reach the statistical significance on the primary endpoint or any secondary endpoints, the company said.

In response to the setback, Praxis (PRAX) announced a strategic realignment to focus its efforts on Phase 2b results for PRAX-944 in essential tremor (Essential1 Study) and proof-of-concept for PRAX-562 in epilepsy in addition to pre-clinical work.

With plans to reduce workforce and operating expenses, the process will extend the cash runway into 2024, the company added.

With six Bullish ratings currently, Praxis (PRAX) commands a Strong Buy rating on Wall Street, while Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings indicate a Hold recommendation.