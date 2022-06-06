The U.S. Commerce Department is set to reveal an updated strategy to boost international tourism, according to Reuters.

The outlet reported that the new regulations will seek to spark tourism that has been tamped down by COVID-19 restrictions, namely by opening locations to travel and easing the entry requirements. The streamlining of entry requirements could well include the dropping of 24-hour pre-departure testing requirements that have raised the ire of groups representing airlines and hospitality companies.

Indeed, the U.S. Travel Association noted that over 50% of international travelers surveyed across France, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan and India reported a reduced likelihood of visiting the U.S. due to this specific requirement. In a letter sent to the White House on May 31, the group implored the Biden administration to drop the restriction.

“It is long past time for the Biden administration to remove the pre-departure testing requirement for vaccinated air travelers to the U.S.,” the letter read. “While nearly all other U.S. industries are operating without restrictions, the travel industry remains disproportionately harmed by this requirement, even though the science no longer supports it.

The letter added that the lack of testing requirements for entry at land border ports of entry as well as a lack of reciprocal requirements in much of Europe and Asia leave the regulations illogical and out of step with science.

“The time is now for the Biden administration to eliminate the pre-departure testing requirement for vaccinated travelers and fully reopen our borders,” the letter concluded.

Despite the implication, the Reuters report did not specify explicitly that this requirement would be up for reconsideration.

Elsewhere, the department indicated to Reuters that it is interested in promoting “more diverse U.S. tourism experiences beyond coastal states” and reducing the airline industry's contribution to climate change.

U.S. Airlines: Delta Air Lines ( NYSE: DAL NASDAQ: AAL NASDAQ: UAL NYSE: LUV ALK), Frontier Group (ULCC), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Allegiant Air (ALGT), SkyWest (SKYW), Hawaiian Airlines (HA).

