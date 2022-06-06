Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) said on Monday it agreed to acquire PrimaLoft Inc., a provider of high-performance synthetic insulation and materials used primarily in consumer outerwear and accessories, for an enterprise value of $530M.

PrimaLoft serves more than 950 active brand partners, including Patagonia, Nike, Stio, La Sportiva, Polo Ralph Lauren, Helly Hansen, Marmot, Moncler and Canada Goose.

In most of PrimaLoft's products, more than half of the materials are comprised of post-consumer recycled content, as of 2019.

"PrimaLoft has all the attributes we look for in an acquisition and once closed, will add to CODI's track record of acquiring industry-leading, innovative businesses with strong competitive advantages," Compass Diversified (CODI) CEO Elias Sabo said.

